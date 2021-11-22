Mathematics Teacher Became A Reason Of Happiness To The Students Of Tamil Nadu

For the past 12 years, a mathematics teacher at Sripuranthan Government Higher Secondary School in Ariyalur district has been the hope for several students. C Appavu, 56 years old has been buying uniforms for around 300 children of Classes 9 to 12 every year, and is affectionately known as 'Appa' that means dad by his students. He also throws a meal party for all of the pupils once a year and gives out Kadala Mittai which means the peanut candy on special events like school reopening, Independence Day, Republic Day, and so on.



The narrative continues on for quite a while as Appavu completed his MSc., B.Ed., MPhil., MA., and BL. while growing up in a destitute family in Pasumbalur, Perambalur district. He lost both his father and mother and ever since, he has lived alone. When he started his first job as a teacher on January 19, 2009, his experience growing up in a poor family helped him to connect and develop a bond with the rural children. This was a watershed moment in his career. When Appavu saw that the government was giving uniforms for children in grades 1 through 8, he realized he needed to help and excite the students in higher grades as well. He gave 399 school clothes to pupils at a cost of Rs 1.60 lakh once schools resumed this year.

Appavu expressed that his childhood was difficult because his family was poor but once he started earning money, he didn't want kids to go through what he had. He has been assisting pupils who have approached him for assistance. This led him assisting additional pupils over time. When he learned that children came to school without uniforms because they couldn't afford them, eh began purchasing uniforms for them. He chose not to marry in order to continue his commitment to the children. Appavu stated that he was opposed to student discrimination. People have urged him several times that he should only supply uniforms to those who cannot purchase them. However, he used to give it to everyone since he believed that everyone should be treated equally.