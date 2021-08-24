Memorial to Karunanidhi in Chennai: MK Stalin

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that it will build a memorial to former Chief Minister and DMK President, late M. Karunanidhi, at Marina beach in Chennai at an outlay of Rs 39 crore.

Announcing this in the Assembly, Chief Minister and current DMK President, M.K. Stalin said his father Karunanidhi remained in public life for 80 years.



Stalin said Karunanidhi was a multi-faceted personality, who had made a mark in Tamil cinema with his dialogues and was a member of the state Assembly for 60 years.



According to him, Karunanidhi never suffered a defeat in all the 13 Assembly elections he had contested and was the state Chief Minister for five terms.



He said there was no leader like Karunanidhi in the past and nobody will be there in the future to attain such heights.



To tell the people and the coming generations about Karunanidhi's thinking and achievements, a memorial will be built on 2.21 acres of land in the Anna Memorial complex.



Karunanidhi had died on August 7, 2018.

