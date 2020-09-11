MGR's nephew dies of coronavirus, TN CM condoles

MC Chandran, 75, son of Tamil Nadu ex-CM MGR's elder brother, died due to coronavirus attack at Chennai on Friday.

Condoling his death, the Chief Minister, Edapadi K Palaniswamy, Dy CM, O Panneerselvam and other leaders said it is a sad development concerning the family of the party founder and a popular Chief Minister. They prayed the Almighty to give succour to the family members to face this hour of grief.

In a media interaction at Kancheepuram, the Chief Minister had declared that the virus cases are on the decline in Tamil Nadu, as it has dropped sharply from 7500 cases per day to 5500.

He dismissed the comments of the Opposition parties who were critical of how the government had handled the spread of Covid-19. He complimented the health staff and the doctors for doing a stupendous job risking their lives to save society.