More Than 4,000 BE Grads Who Pursued B Ed Have Been left Unemployed

More than 4,000 BE graduates who studied B Ed with the hopes of becoming teachers have been put in void since they are unable to take the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET). The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) announced on Monday that TET will be held to fill teaching jobs in government and government-aided schools for grades I through VIII.



BE graduates were not included in the notification, despite the fact that the State government issued a G.O. in December 2019 allowing engineering graduates with B Ed degrees to be hired as government teachers after passing the TET. For job seekers, the TRB announcement came as an unwelcome shock.

Meanwhile, a top TRB official told that another G.O. released by the Department of School Education on January 30, 2020, prescribing qualifications in service rules, makes no mention of BE graduates. The notification was made in accordance with the department's 2020 G.O. submitted to TRB. Candidates' educational requirements will be the same as for the 2019 TET tests.

According to the 2019 G.O, BE graduates are eligible to write TET Paper-II. Successful candidates will be considered for the position of BT Assistant in the government. They are qualified to teach mathematics to students in grades VI through VIII.

One job applicant remarked that for the past two years, we've been studying for the exams. They had been given permission to take the TET exam for roughly 26 months when it was called. They have no idea how long the TET exam will last.

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) modified the rules for admission to B Ed programmes in 2015, enabling BE graduates to enrol. This was done in order to address the growing problem of engineering graduates being unemployed. As a result, the State government allocated 20% of B Ed seats in educational colleges to BE graduates. The amount was reduced to 5% in subsequent years due to low patronage.