Muslims And Hindus Come Together For Temple Festival In Tamil Nadu

Peace has returned to V Kalathur village in Tamil Nadu in the Perambalur district after decades of hostility and tension. This festival cuts down the tension between the Hindu and Muslim villagers. The festival helped to put aside their differences and worked together to ensure the successful completion of the Selliyamman temple festival.



The Muslim community had resisted the temple's chariot parade through their neighbourhoods for the previous 30 years, but on Saturday night the three-day festival was jointly begun by Hindu and Muslim villagers thanks to the district administration and police's efforts to maintain peace.

The chariot started to move as people of both faiths hugged and shook hands in the presence of police superintendent S Mani. In light of this, the neighbourhood jamat recently invited the Hindu residents to the local dargah's Iftar and Sandhanakoodu chariot parade. Hindu villagers showed up at the ceremony thanks to the district administration's encouragement. The Muslim neighbours received an invitation to the Selliyamman temple feast in exchange.

V Kalathur Jamat's secretary, Jaffer Ali, stated that they disregarded the past because they wanted peace to return and offered our assistance in making sure the temple festival went off without a hitch. Muslims gave the procession a warm greeting.

Hindus praised the action and hailed the Madras high court and the local administration for peacefully ending the conflict. Ramasamy Udaiyar, a committee member for the temple festival, stated that after decades, the entire hamlet was joyful. They hope that there will be religious unity during the upcoming festivities as well.

The district collector said that together with the district police and HR&CE department, they diligently worked for more than a year to find a solution to the long-standing disagreement. By meeting the locals' requirements for essential utilities, they won their trust. The friendly exchange has provided guidance for settling religious conflicts.