NEET Applicant Was Discovered Deceased At His Residence In Vellore

On Wednesday, the body of a 17-year-old girl who took the NEET exams last Sunday was discovered at her home near Katpadi, Vellore district.



According to police, it is estimated that the girl has ended her life as she did not performed well in the exams. Despite the did not receive any suicide notes with her belongings.

According to the police, T. Soundharya, was residing with her parents in their house at Kathalapattu village of Kanniyambadi block near Katpadi in Vellore. She completed her studies in the area and achieved top grades in the tenth and twelfth board examinations.

S. Selvakumar, Superintendent of Police stated that for the previous two days, she has appeared depressed. A case has been filed under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

On Wednesday, Soundharya's parents, who work as daily wage labourers, left the house early leaving her alone at home. When the neighbours contacted Soundharya at 10.30 a.m., she did not answer and the house was sealed from inside. They told her parents and relatives right away. Police arrived quickly, discovered her body inside, and sent it to the Vellore Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.