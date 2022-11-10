NIA Conducts Searches Across Tamil Nadu After Car Blast

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, police sources reported that the National Investigation Agency had initiated simultaneous searches at multiple locations throughout Tamil Nadu in the wake of the Coimbatore automobile explosion.



With the assistance of Tamil Nadu police, special teams from the central agency started searching people they suspected of being IS sympathisers or activists' homes. According to the sources, investigators were operating on evidence provided by intelligence services and details provided by five suspects detained in connection with the Coimbatore car blast.

As per the preliminary information, there were numerous locations in Chennai, Coimbatore, and other places in the State where searches were being conducted. NIA agents started searching at around 20 places in Coimbatore.

In Pullukadu, close to Ukkadam, a housing board is conducting door-to-door investigations. Additionally, searches are being conducted at Selvapuram, Kottaimedu, Podanur, and Kuniyamuthur.