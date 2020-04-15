No foreigners in quarantine at Isha Foundation, says Collector K Rajamani

Coimbatore: Refuting the allegations being made by Congress leaders and taking strong objection for spreading fake news, Isha Foundation on Tuesday said that not a single person living inside the Isha Yoga Center, including foreigners, have been reported with any symptoms of Covid-19 and none of them are in quarantine.



Coimbatore Collector K Rajamani also said that the district administration and health authorities screened all those staying at the Centre. Currently, there are around 300 foreigners at the Isha Yoga Center, and about 50 per cent of them have been staying there since January," the Collector said.

According to Isha Foundation, there have some misleading statements were being circulated on Twitter after Congress leader Salman Nizami tweeted saying 150 foreigners are under quarantine at Isha Foundation.

After the statement of the foundation, the Congress leader deleted his tweet but another Congress leader Srivatsa from Karnataka tweeted saying, "rich foreigners are in quarantine at Isha Foundation!"

Responding to Srivatsa, Isha Foundation tweeted, "For your information, no one is in quarantine at the Isha Foundation. This is clarified by the District Collector, and he has also clearly stated that there are no reports of Covid-19 symptoms at the Center. Don't spread misinformation. It's irresponsible."