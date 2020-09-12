No problem if Rajini enters politics, AIADMK is unaffected, says Tamil Nadu Minister

Two times we have had Jayalalithaa- led administration and three times we have had MGR rule in Tamil Nadu. Our present government is following in the path laid out by them. We will emerge victorious for the third time again in 2021' asserted Kadambur Raju, Minister for Information during a presser at Kovilpatti in the southern part of the State. Replying to the recent news about the political moves of Superstar Rajinikanth, he said 'There will be no impact on the ruling party's fortunes, even if Rajini or any other person begins a new party'. He riled against the Opposition and declared that DMK may not even get enough seats to be called as an Opposition party in the forthcoming elections.

Raju said it was his party rule which was constantly opposing NEET and had sought a year's time before implementing it. He accused the Congress of interfering with the process and obtaining a stay in Supreme Court. ' Our CM had requested the Centre to exempt Tamil Nadu quoting the severe coronavirus impact. Yet as everyone has accepted NEET, we also are forced to do so' he added.