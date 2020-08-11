One DMK, one AIADMK MLA test Coronavirus positive, tally nears 25

E Ramar, the MLA from Kulithalai representing DMK has tested positive for coronavirus. The wife of the 69-year-old- MLA had been affected by Covid-19 for which she was undergoing treatment.

Now the husband too has joined her, while the son and daughter of the couple have been tested simultaneously.

The ruling party MLA, S Saravanan of the Madurai South constituency also has tested positive after he attended a meeting of the CM in the first week of August after which he developed symptoms of cold and fever.

Tamil Nadu has now inched towards the 25 mark as far as cases affecting its MLAs are concerned.