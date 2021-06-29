One held with gold worth Rs 31 lakh at Chennai airport

Chennai: Air Customs officials here have arrested one person and seized gold worth Rs 31.50 lakh that he was trying to smuggle in, the Commissioner of Customs at the Chennai International Airport said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued here, 26-year old Fazuludeen of Cuddalore arrived by an Air India flight from Dubai and was intercepted by the officials at the exit point.

After a search, three bundles of gold paste were recovered from his rectum.

On extraction, 648 gm of 24K purity gold valued at Rs. 31.50 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act and the passenger was arrested.