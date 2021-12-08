Plastic-Oil-Fueled Boats Deplete The Government's Coffers In Tamil Nadu

The district's fishing economy is mostly unaffected by the soaring price of diesel, which is affecting the transportation sector. The explanation is that most of the fishermen have shifted to readily available Waste Plastic Pyrolysis Oil (WPPO), also known as plastic oil, which is sold as biodiesel.



According to the fishermen, the insufficient supply of subsidised fuel and the rising price of diesel has led the owners of fishing vessels to turn to the less expensive plastic oil. Fishermen who use mechanised vessels claimed they usually fish 50 nautical miles off the shore, which requires at least 1,500 litres of diesel each day, which costs about Rs 1.4 lakh. However, the 1,800 gallons of tax-free fuel provided by the government for a month is just enough for one day of fishing. They claimed that because fuel costs account for a large amount of their pay, the readily available plastic oil has proven to be a viable alternative to traditional diesel.

The State government offers 4,000 litres of Tax Exempted High-Speed Diesel to every other of the 1,445 diesel cardholders between motorised country craft boat owners and 18,000 litres to 369 mechanised vessel owners of the Thoothukudi, Tharuvaikulam, and Vembar fishing harbours each year, saving them between Rs 15 and Rs 16 per litre. Furthermore, 1,275 kerosene cardholders will receive subsidised kerosene worth 3,400 litres each country boat at a rate of Rs 25 per litre.

With diesel costs reaching new highs and fishing supplies depleting, the mechanised vessel operators of Thoothukudi fishing harbour have decided to decrease their sailing to three days per week instead of the usual six. Each day, a minimum of 120 vessels leave the Thoothukudi fishing harbour, which is home to a number of more than 250 mechanised vessels.

The plastic oil charges Rs 70 per litre, whereas high-speed diesel is tax-free and costs roughly Rs 80 per litre. Over 1.5 lakh gallons of plastic oil are smuggled into Thoothukudi from Sankagiri, Atur in Salem district, and Coimbatore and Erode districts to fuel over 100 mechanised vessels due to high demand. Plastic oil, according to the head of a mechanised fishing vessel owners' group, saves at least Rs 15,000 while sailing and is thus establishing an alternative fuel for the fishing business.

According to sources, the plastic oil is brought into Thoothukudi each day in tankers disguised as motor spirit. Small trucks transport the oil in 200-litre barrels from warehouses to fishing ports. The distribution takes place at seven godowns notably two at Fisheries College, two near Mapilaiyoorani diversion on Ettayapuram road, one each at Madathur arch, Harbour Express Highway, and Maravanmadam.

Meanwhile, an IOCL officer said that the State government has not given permission to anyone to market bio-diesel, yet various fake oil products and contaminated diesel that are being sold on the black market to the fishing industry.