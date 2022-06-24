Plea challenging election of DMK leader dismissed

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed as 'infructuous' a petition challenging the election of DMK's Anitha R Radhakrishnan, an incumbent state minister, from Tiruchendur Assembly constituency, in 2016.

The petition has become infructuous as the elected candidate's five year term had ended in 2021 and the subsequent Assembly elections were conducted in April, 2021, Justice D Krishnakumar said and dismissed the petition from B Ramkumar Adityan of Tiruchendur.

The main contention of the petitioner was that Radhakrishnan had suppressed certain facts in his nomination papers. He did not disclose the criminal cases pending against him. The RO had accepted the faulty papers, petitioner submitted.

In his counter, Radhakrishnan pointed out that the petition did not allege corruption. Fresh elections had already taken place in April 2021. The old Assembly was no longer in existence. Hence the petition has become infructuous and it would be only of academic interest. Academic questions should not ordinarily be decided by the Courts, he added.