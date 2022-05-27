PM Narendra Modi Unveiled Infrastructure Projects Totaling Rs 31,530 Crore In Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for 11 infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu totaling Rs 31,530 crore, spanning trains, roadways, and housing. The projects include a 14,872-crore, 262-kilometer Bangalore-Chennai highway, a 5,852-crore four-lane elevated road in the Neraluru-Dharmapuri stretch, about 2,900-crore Railways projects, a natural gas pipeline project, and a 1,428-crore multimodal logistics park near Chennai, reported The Hindu.



While dedicating these projects to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Indian government was totally committed to building high-quality, long-lasting infrastructure. Modernization and development were carried out with the demands of the future in mind. At the same time, he continued that it would blend in with local art and culture.

These projects are expected to greatly boost the region's socioeconomic prosperity, have a transformative impact on numerous sectors, and assist in the creation of jobs.

The Prime Minister lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of five Southern Railway stations—Chennai Egmore, Katpadi, Madurai, Rameswaram, and Kanniyakumari—which is expected to cost $1,803 crore.

These stations would have increased passenger amenities, artistically designed interiors, improved ambience, gorgeous landscaping in the frontage, inter-model access, airport-like lighting, and parking facilities, according to the Railways. The Prime Minister also addressed to the nation the 598-crore Tambaram-Chengalpattu third line project, on which work began in January 2017.