Police In Tamil Nadu Destroyed About 846 Kg Ganja

About 846 kg of ganja and other drugs confiscated between June and September were incinerated by police on Saturday. The 1.5 crore worth of illegal drugs were burned at a facility near Chengalpet.

Police reported getting permission to trash 812 kg of marijuana and 15 kg of ketamine found in 30 cases. At Mela Theanpakkam, close to Singa Perumal Koil in Chengalpet, there is a specific facility to destroy drugs and chemicals at temperatures more than 1000°C.

On Saturday, Commissioner Shankar Jiwal oversaw the burning of the medicines. Additionally, 19.3 kg of ganja used as evidence in instances before special courts was destroyed by police after the appeals time expired.

Meanwhile, the city police earlier this year destroyed drugs valued at Rs 2 crore. According to the commissioner, they would make measures to reduce demand and would develop awareness campaigns for use in public spaces and educational settings.