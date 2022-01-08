Police Killed Two Murder Suspects In An Encounter In Tamil Nadu

Two history sheeters were shot and encountered by police on Friday morning near the Kancheepuram-Chengalpattu border along the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway since reportedly attempting to attack the police team with country-made bombs and machetes. They were accused of being associated with the murder of a couple in Chengalpattu on Thursday.

According to Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police Aravindan, both were from Chengalpattu district, were identified by police as Dinesh, 24 years old, and S Moideen 23, years old. The duo was trying to escape police surrounded them. They threw homemade bombs at police and then assaulted them with machetes when they were cornered, injuring head constable Suresh and police constable Bharath. Dinesh and Moideen were shot by police in self-defense. Thirukazhukundram police inspector Ravikumar is accused of firing the rounds that killed the suspects. Inspector-General of Police for the North Zone, Santosh Kumar, paid a visit to the scene and inquired. A magisterial investigation has been requested.

Madhavan, Dinesh, and Moideen murdered Appu Karthik in broad daylight outside the Chengalpattu old bus stand on Thursday, throwing bombs at him and hacking him, before murdering Mahesh to death at his home in Mettu Street as he was relaxing and enjoying television. Three special teams were formed in the aftermath of the murders to track down the perpetrators.

According to investigators, the murders were committed as a result of a long-standing feud. In 2018, Appu Karthik and Mahesh were charged with attacking Dinesh and Moideen. Appu Karthik and Mahesh allegedly assaulted Dinesh in front of his house three days ago, whereas the trial was ongoing. Dinesh and Moideen planned to kill the two as a form of retaliation, according to investigators. Madhavan and A Jecintha are said to have teamed up with Dinesh and Moideen to avenge the arrest of Jecintha's husband Ashok, a nation bomb specialist. According to authorities, Ashok was apprehended a year ago after a tip from a rival group.

Uthiramerur Police Inspector Prabhakaran said that two suspects were hiding in Uthiramerur, in the Thirupulivanam woodland region, according to the Chengalpattu squad. They began their search in the morning because it is under Kancheepuram jurisdiction. They apprehended Madhavan and Jecintha about 8 a.m. and handed them over to the special squad. The police squad approached Dinesh and Moideen as they attempted to flee based on data from Madhavan and Jecintha, who were transported to Chengalpattu. The Chengalpattu team informed us that two suspects were hiding in the Thirupulivanam forest region of Uthiramerur.

According to Justice (retd) K Chandru, activists have expressed alarm about the death, who claim that encounters take away a person's right to a formal trial. The law cannot be taken away from the police. Officers cannot become judges, and police stations cannot become courts. He noted that a trend has emerged in which the government used extra-constitutional tactics to punish criminals who are well-known by the police and well-liked by the general population.