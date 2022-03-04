R Priya Of The DMK Is Set To Become Chennai's First SC Woman Mayor

R Priya of the DMK is expected to become the city of Chennai's youngest woman mayor and the first woman mayor from the SC community.According to the party's official announcement on Thursday, from last week, the 28-year-old, who stood from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar's ward 74, has been amongst the leading contenders for the position. She will become the third woman mayor of the corporation after Tara Cherian and Kamakshi Jayaraman.



Seeking answers to the city's waterlogging problem is one of Priya's top concerns once she takes over. Priya completed her MCom at Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Arts College for Women, where she was born and raised.

She explained that although Tambaram is a corporation, it lacks the amenities that Chennai possesses. Water is scarce in places like Anakaputhur. Vasantha Kumari stated when asked about the hurdles she expects. This is her first experience as a mayor, and even as a councillor. People reacted positively to her throughout her campaign, but she is not sure how they'll react to her as mayor.

Priya is the daughter of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar DMK ward functionary 'Perambur' R Rajan, who has served in the party for over 30 years. Priya's uncle is former DMK MLA 'Chengai' Sivam. Her father said that she was officially inducted into the party when she was 20 years old, but she has known him and her uncle since she was a toddler. She is well-versed in and understands people's difficulties.



Meanwhile, Mahesh Kumar of the DMK, who competed in ward 169, has been named the deputy mayor candidate. When the DMK's Vasantha Kumari K, a 26-year-old Chemical Engineering graduate from a SC family, is elected mayor of Tambaram, she will be the city's first mayor. Among her primary concerns, she highlights the improvement of roads and drinking water services.