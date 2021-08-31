Radio Jockey Turned Into Government Teacher And Is Using Podcast To Impart Teaching

A radio jockey-turned-government school teacher in the district has been using the podcast method to impart teachings to children who are hampered by connectivity and even smartphone availability concerns.



P Karthikeyan, a Commerce teacher at Esanatham Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), has developed podcasts for students in Grades 10 and 12. It was initially launched on August 15 by actor-director Samuthirakani and are already being used by over 9,000 kids from throughout the State of Tamilnadu to learn respective subjects.

podcast is constantly updated, and links to it are delivered to students by professors by SMS citing the goal of allowing students who don't have access to high-speed internet or cellphones to learn their topics. Chinnadharapuram native, who has been credited with implementing other creative teaching approaches since joining the school in 2016 explained that not all the children are likely to access online lessons as a lot of are not able to attend during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis for numerous reasons. For instance, among 50 students only 10 can afford and able to attend the classes. Karthikeyan continued that the

As a result, we decided to devise a new strategy for educating students without impediment. They set up a Blogspot account on one of the many free web servers, launched a podcast, and began posting pre-recorded audio courses for students in Classes 10 and 12. However if you only have a basic phone with 2G internet, individuals may listen to the podcast and learn whenever they want.

They added that they first established this podcast for their school's 257 students including class 10 and 12 students, but after it became a tremendous hit, over 9,000 students from all around Tamil Nadu have been learning lessons through our podcast, which is the first of its type in the state. Owing to the school's teachers exchanging links with schools in other districts, the reach has indeed been made feasible.

Karthikeyan's campaign emerges at a period when the State government is allowing schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 on September 1st, highlighting the concerns parents may have about bringing their children to school due to Covid-19 worries. As a result, the podcast will continue to assist students in completing their assignments.

Meanwhile, the former All India Radio – Kodaikanal RJ and former Doordarshan announcer also disclosed plans to introduce a special podcast for visually challenged kids on September 5, as well as a dedicated website for pupils of all levels.