Rat's Head Purportedly Discovered In Tamil Nadu Food Delivery From Vegetarian Eatery

A family in Arani, Tamil Nadu, said they received a dinner delivery from a vegetarian restaurant with a rat's head inside on September 11. Thiruvannamalai resident Murali placed an order with Shri Balaji Bhavan for 35 food baskets to be sent to the mourners who gathered at his home on September 11th. Nearly 30 individuals dined on the food that was provided to his home. To their surprise, one of the visitors supposedly found a bit of flesh in the beetroot fry shortly after.



The meat was tested by the family, who said it was a rat's head. Murali brought the food back to the restaurant with his family, who then complained to the management. The restaurant workers reportedly denied the charges and said that Murali's home received the meal over six hours before lunch was served in the hall. The two parties got into a small fight as a result of the incident.

When the situation was brought to the Arani police's attention, they were able to resolve it amicably and forwarded the packages to Thiruvannamalai's Food Safety Office for additional testing. Murali then complained to the Arani Nagar police station against the Shri Balaji Bhavan restaurant.

Meanwhile, after a 16-year-old girl passed away from food poisoning in Kerala in June of this year after eating shawarma, the safety standards followed by restaurants and eateries in Tamil Nadu have recently come under scrutiny. It should be remembered that when Devananda, 16, passed away on May 1 after consuming chicken shawarma from a restaurant called Ideal Food Point in Kasaragode, Kerala, food safety department authorities in Tamil Nadu and Kerala performed many surprise inspections of the restaurants and cafes. She was hospitalised along with a number of people who also had serious food poisoning.