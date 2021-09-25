Residents Of Tamil Nadu Are Securing Positions In The Civil Service Exam

Narayana Sarma, a Coimbatore native, was ranked 33rd in the UPSC civil services test 2020. Mr. Sarma had chosen Public Administration as his optional subject in his third attempt. He graduated from Amrita University in Coimbatore with a B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering. The most difficult part of the exam was moving on to the next attempt without dwelling on previous failures. Mr. Sarma remarked that he was prepared to handle the changeover properly. Meanwhile, as per Manidhaneyam IAS Academy's press release, 18 students who received free coaching passed the exam.



One of the another inspiring story from Coimbatore is D.Ranjith, a hearing-impaired candidate from Coimbatore, came in 750th place. His mother, Amirthavalli, a school principal, said he studied hard and used technology to pass the exam. PSG Tech is where he received his Mechanical Engineering degree. He proved in a way that nothing can break a person to achieve if that person is determinant to his/her goal.

However, another aspirant, Shanmuga Valli, a 26-year-old Tenkasi resident, placed 108th in her third attempt. In 2017, she completed her Electronics and Communication Engineering degree at Anna University's College of Engineering Guindy.

One more achiever, Priyanga Rangasamy Annadurai, a resident of Guduvanchery, placed 181st in the exam. Tamil literature was an elective for her. Her father worked for the Chennai Port Trust as a driver until he retired. Valliammai Engineering College is where she earned her bachelor's degree in computer science and engineering. She joined Tata Consultancy Services and began studying at Aram IAS Academy for the civil services examination. She later left her employment to concentrate on her studies, reported The Hindu.