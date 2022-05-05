Restriction On Palanquin Rituals At A Tamil Nadu Mutt Has Sparked A Political Uproar

A restriction on devotees and disciples carrying a mutt head in a palanquin in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district has devolved into a political squabble, with the Opposition attacking the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in the state legislature on Wednesday.

The problem arose after K Veeramani, the general secretary of the Dravida Kazhagam, denounced the Dharmapuram Adheenam's 'Pattina Pravesam' rite on May 22, calling it a violation of human rights.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the district's revenue divisional officer, J Balaji, released an order on April 27 prohibiting devotees from transporting the Dharmapuram Adheenam on a silver palanquin. However, the decree did not include any further limits.

The matter was raised in the parliament on Wednesday by Edappadi Palaniswami, the head of the main opposition party AIADMK, who said it was wrong to outlaw a centuries-old ritual.

K Annamalai, the state BJP head, lambasted the DMK administration, intending to raise the palanquin himself if the rite was not allowed.

Meanwhile, the Madurai Adheenam informed reporters on Wednesday that he has been receiving death threats, but it is unclear whether they are related to this situation. He stated that if he continue to receive threats, he will meet with the Union home minister and Prime Minister and explain what is happening under the governing government.