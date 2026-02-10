Jana Nayagan Censor Issue: Madras High Court Allows Producer to Withdraw Case

The Jana Nayagan censor issue involving actor Vijay’s upcoming film has taken a new turn after the Madras High Court update on February 10, 2026. The court allowed the producer of the Vijay-starrer to withdraw a writ petition related to the movie’s certification. This development has become major Tamil cinema news and part of ongoing entertainment legal news.

The producer, KVN Productions LLP, had earlier approached the court seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A 16+ certificate quickly. However, the production house later agreed to accept the CBFC chairman’s decision to send the film to a revising committee. Following this, Justice P.T. Asha dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

The film’s release was delayed after a censor board row Tamil movie controversy. Initially, the CBFC examining committee suggested a U/A 16+ certificate if certain scenes were removed. The producer made the required edits and resubmitted the film. However, the process was paused after a complaint claimed the film had army references without an expert review. This led to the movie being sent to a revising committee.

Earlier court orders had temporarily supported the producer, but later decisions by the Division Bench and the Supreme Court changed the situation. After these developments, the producer chose not to continue the Tamil movie court case.

This Vijay film legal case highlights the challenges of film certification issues in India. The Vijay new movie controversy is now expected to move forward through the revising committee, bringing a fresh Jana Nayagan update for fans and adding to Kollywood latest news.