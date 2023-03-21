Rs 1,000 To Be Provuded For Eligible Women Heads Of Family From September 15 In Tamil Nadu

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu on Monday announced that it will implement the eagerly anticipated scheme of providing Rs 1,000 as "rightful money" to women heads of "eligible households." The inituative was taken in honour of the birth anniversary of Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai and will be in force from 15th September 2023. This was one of the key promises made during elections.

The monthly assistance to women, which Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan described as the "biggest cash transfer schemes" to be implemented by any state government in India, is a continuation of the DMK's various initiatives to promote quality of women, who make up half of the state's population.

He also used the occasion to poke fun at the Union Government, claiming that the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance would benefit homes that were being negatively affected by inflation and an increase in the cost of LPG cylinders. The statement was anticipated because the DMK faced criticism for breaking some of its election-related promises.