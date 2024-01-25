Live
- Delhi: Over 20 cylinders explode at LPG re-filling shops; no casualty
- Modi-Macron hold roadshow, visit heritage sites in Jaipur
- Tension in Kolkata after police prevent BJP youth wing from screening PM’s speech
- US media disputes Trump's claims in victory speech at New Hampshire
- Hyderabad Comic Con 2024: Celebration of comics, creativity & culture
- Hyderabad Public School Honors Harsha Bhogle with Excellence for Sports Commentary & Journalism award
- KLH Student Receives TiHAN IIT Research Grant & Technical Support from Microsoft for His Startup
- KIYG 2023: Adriyan Karmakar of West Bengal and Karnataka’s Anushka Thokur win gold medals in shooting
- Yoga teachers from various states special invitees at R-Day parade
- Gujarat boat tragedy: Aide of lakefront maintenance firm partner arrested
Just In
SC freezes Tamil Nadu anti-corruption probe against ED official arrested in bribery case
In an interim direction, the Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily froze the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) probe against Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Ankit Tiwari.
New Delhi: In an interim direction, the Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily froze the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) probe against Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Ankit Tiwari.
Tiwari – an officer of the central agency – was arrested by DVAC on charges of demanding and accepting bribes from a state government employee.
The DVAC officials seized Rs 20 lakh cash from Tiwari’s car, which he had allegedly received as a bribe from an accused in a Disproportionate Assets case.
Hearing a plea filed by the central anti-money laundering agency seeking transfer of probe in the matter to the CBI, a Bench presided over by Justice Surya Kant issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Government returnable within a period of two weeks.
The Bench, also comprising Justice KV Vishwanathan, asked the state government to furnish the apex court with all the materials collected by the DVAC against the ED official so far.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central agency, said that DVAC conducted searches at the ED's Madurai office and seized several unconnected files.
At this, the apex court said that it will have to resolve the larger question of evolving best practices for investigation in federal structure.
The matter will be heard after a period of two weeks.
Tiwari’s arrest – the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu – has intensified the face-off between the state government and the ED.
Recently, the Madras High Court stayed for three weeks the ED summons issued to five District Collectors in connection with a probe into alleged money laundering linked to illegal sand mining.