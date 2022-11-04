Schools And Colleges In Tamil Nadu Closed Due To Rainfall

According to the Tamil Nadu government, all schools and institutions in the districts of Chennai, Mayiladuthurai, and Thiruvarur will be closed on Friday due to inclement weather.



Over Chennai and several other Tamil Nadu districts, the northeast monsoon has been active recently. According to the most recent forecast from the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai, moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning are likely to happen at one or two locations over the next three hours in the Tamil Nadu districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Ramanathapuram; Puducherry, and Karaikal.



All schools in Puducherry and the Karaikal region will be closed on Friday and Saturday due to the expected torrential rain. A rain vacation was only proclaimed for schools in other regions, including as Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Thiruvallur (Avadi, Poonamallee, Ponneri, Thiruvallur taluk). Schools and colleges in Kundrathur Taluk would stay closed, according to the district administration in Kancheepuram.

Nungambakkam had the most rainfall in Tamil Nadu over the previous 24 hours up until 05:30 am on Friday, at 71.4 mm.

To stop any communicable diseases brought on by the monsoon season, the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare department will jointly organise a special mega monsoon camp on November 5 in all 15 zones of the city.