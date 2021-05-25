Sexual Harassment Accusations Have Been Filed Against A Chennai School Teacher

G. Rajagopalan, a 59-year-old teacher at a well-known, CBSE affiliated school in the city, was detained by Chennai police on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody on accusations of sexually harassing female students. .

The school education department began an investigation at PSBB Senior Secondary School after posts on Instagram and Facebook went viral on Sunday night, and school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi indicated that if the teacher would be found guilty, strict action would be taken against him.

The teacher was apprehended by the municipal police's special wing for crime against women and children from his Nanganallur home on Monday afternoon. Rajagopalan was probed by a special team led by Deputy Commissioner, Crime Against Women and Children, H. Jayalakshmi, and Deputy Commissioner, T. Nagar, D.N. Hari Kiran Prasad. His laptop and phone were taken from his house.

Police taped the victim's testimony late Monday night after receiving a complaint from an anonymous victim.

Rajagopalan had been a teacher at the school for 27 years. He was currently instructing pupils in accountancy and business studies in grades 11 and 12. He had access to the phone numbers of female students and had shared filthy content with them, as well as urging them to give him images and videos. During questioning, he admitted to inappropriate behaviour with female pupils.

According to a former student, a screenshot shows him bare-chested and wearing only a towel. Ms Kripali, a former pupil, had compiled all of the complaints and distributed them anonymously.

Dayanidhi Maran, a member of Parliament from Chennai Central, wrote to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', requesting him to direct the CBSE to launch an investigation into the case and investigate the procedure for dealing with similar issues at school.

The teacher, who has been suspended, is accused of violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO)

Rajagopalan was arraigned before T.H. Mohammed Farooq, a special court for POCSO cases, on Tuesday morning and held in judicial detention until June 8