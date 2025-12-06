Stalin govt sanctions Rs 10 crore for delisting Parambikulam–Aliyar project canals

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has approved a Rs 10-crore special package for desilting the Parambikulam–Aliyar Project (PAP) canals, with works scheduled to begin immediately after the completion of the ongoing water release to the fourth zone.

The order, issued by Water Resources Department (WRD) Secretary J. Jayakanthan, provides administrative sanction for 154 desilting works across three key divisions under the PAP.

A senior WRD official said the initiative includes clearing vegetation, removing loose debris, and desilting major and minor canals.

"We had originally planned 160 works, but 154 have received sanction. Our aim is to complete all desilting activities before Pongal, as water must be released for irrigation to the first zone during the festival season," the official said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced the allocation on August 11 during his visit to Tiruppur district, following requests from irrigation association leaders and farmers who highlighted the urgent need for desilting to improve water flow and irrigation efficiency.

The government subsequently earmarked Rs 10 crore exclusively for PAP canal works.

According to the government order, 44 works will be taken up in the Thirumurthy division at an estimated cost of ₹2.88 crore, 27 works in the Parambikulam division at Rs 2.15 crore, and 83 works in the Aliyar basin division at Rs 4.97 crore. The desilting programme is expected to benefit a total ayacut of 1,33,976.62 hectares across Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

At present, water is being released from the Thirumurthy Dam for the fifth wetting of the fourth zone.

As per the original schedule, water should be supplied until December 9. However, a recent breach in the main canal near Vavipalayam disrupted supply.

"To compensate for the interruption, we have extended water release for another ten days, from December 9. Desilting will begin soon after this cycle ends," the WRD official said.

Welcoming the move, P. Velusamy, President of the PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, said desilting should ideally be carried out twice a year.

"For the last four years, PAP has not received adequate funds for regular desilting. The current special allocation is a much-needed intervention," he noted.

The Parambikulam–Aliyar Project, a vital inter-basin water transfer and irrigation scheme, consists of seven reservoirs, four hydropower stations, six tunnels, one weir, and a contour canal system that diverts west-flowing rivers to irrigate vast rain-shadow regions of western Tamil Nadu.