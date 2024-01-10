Live
Stalin launches distribution of Pongal gift hampers
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the distribution of Pongal gift hampers and Rs 1,000 cash to rice ration card holders.
Stalin also launched the distribution of free dhotis and saris to the rice ration card holders.
Launching the scheme, he said: "Let equality and fraternity fill our hearts and homes."
Apart from the Rs 1,000 cash, the Pongal gift hampers include 1 kg of raw rice, 1 kg of sugar and 1 full sugar cane other than saris and dhotis.
Ministers K.R. Periakaruppan, R. Sakkarapani, Ma. Subramanian, and P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials were present on the occasion.
Pongal is the biggest festival of Tamil Nadu which falls on January 15. Around 2.19 crore rice ration card holders will be distributed Rs 1,000 each for Pongal and an amount of Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for this.