Students From Tamil Nadu Board Do Not Require Class X Marks For JEE Main Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday declared that state board students could enrol without Class X exam results for the main exam set to take place in January 2023, which came as a huge relief to JEE Main hopefuls from Tamil Nadu.



In a press release, Sadhana Parashar, senior director (exams), NTA, explained that it has been decided that for candidates who graduated from Class X in 2021 under the auspices of the Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination, the result mode field will be disabled, and the associated fields for marks and CGPA will be hidden, when filling out the online application for the JEE Main exam session 1.

As per the release, if candidates still found some solutions if any one is facing some challenges. The candidates facing any issue can register for JEE (Main) - 2023 session I (January 2023) should call 011-40759000/011-69227700 or send an email to [email protected]

Candidates who have paid the fee will be subject to the same rule. The application form will not display the fields for total marks, obtained marks, or percentage of marks. The JEE Main exam's first session is set to take place from January 24 to January 31 by the NTA, and online registration began on December 15.

However, students from the Tamil Nadu state board reported that they were unable to register for the JEE Main exam without Class X scores. Because the exams that were supposed to take place in June 2021 had to be postponed owing to the pandemic, the school education department produced marksheets for that cohort of Class X students that just said pass or fail.