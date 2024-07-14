Suspect in BSP Tamil Nadu Chief K Armstrong's Murder Killed in Police Encounter

One of the suspects in the murder of K Armstrong, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief of Tamil Nadu, was killed in a police encounter on Saturday night, according to authorities.

Thiruvengadam, a known criminal with a history of offenses, was allegedly involved in the killing of the BSP state chief and was shot dead by police near Madhavaram in Chennai.

Police revealed that Thiruvengadam had been shadowing Armstrong for several days, closely monitoring the BSP leader's movements before the murder.

On July 11, the 33-year-old Thiruvengadam was detained by Sembiam police for five days and was taken to Parangimalai Armed Reserve Station for further questioning.

K Armstrong was brutally hacked to death on July 5 by six unidentified assailants near his home in Chennai's Perambur area. A group of attackers on motorcycles assaulted Armstrong with knives, leaving him gravely injured on the road. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

So far, at least 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

The murder sparked significant political uproar in the state, with opposition parties criticizing the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government for failing to maintain law and order.

BSP leader Mayawati has called for a CBI investigation into Armstrong's murder, claiming that the arrested suspects are not the true culprits. She urged Chief Minister Stalin to involve the central agency to ensure justice.

In response, Stalin visited Armstrong's family, offering condolences and assuring them that all those responsible for the heinous crime would be brought to justice according to the law.

