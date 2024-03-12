Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Accuses PM Modi Of Empty Promises Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

In an address at an event in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making false promises and displaying affection towards the people solely for political gains in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Stalin asserted that the central government, led by the BJP, was not treating all states equally, while emphasizing that his Dravidian government always worked in the best interest of the people.

Stalin questioned the fairness of the Union government's treatment of states, expressing concerns that it is attempting to undermine and destroy states, thereby jeopardizing languages, traditions, and races. He criticized the Prime Minister's frequent visits to Tamil Nadu, claiming that these trips had not yielded any tangible benefits for the state. According to Stalin, the people of Tamil Nadu viewed these visits as mere political theatrics, suggesting that promises made during the election season often went unfulfilled.

The Chief Minister specifically pointed out instances such as the announcement of the foundation stone for AIIMS in Madurai in 2019, questioning the actual progress made on the project. Stalin also criticized the Prime Minister for announcing a reduction in LPG rates just before the elections, characterizing it as a deceptive tactic. He raised concerns about the lack of funds allocated to Tamil Nadu during crises, such as floods in Chennai and Thoothukudi, and highlighted the discontinuation of GST compensation, leading to significant financial losses for the state.

Stalin further emphasized that Modi's promises were largely empty, citing instances where central schemes were funded predominantly by the state itself. He claimed that the Prime Minister's gestures of affection and promises were strategically timed only during the elections, accusing Modi of coming to the state with empty hands and making promises that would not be fulfilled once the polls were over.