Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Reportedly Mediates In Maran Brothers' Business Feud Over Sun TV

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reportedly stepped in to mediate a bitter family dispute between DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran and his elder brother Kalanidhi Maran, who serves as chairman and managing director of Sun TV Network. Sources suggest that the Chief Minister, who is also the uncle of the warring siblings, has counseled both brothers to settle their differences privately for the sake of family harmony.

The intervention comes in the wake of escalating tensions between the brothers, which became public when Dayanidhi Maran issued a legal notice to his elder brother last month. The notice also named his sister-in-law and six other individuals in connection with disputed share transactions within the Sun TV Network that allegedly occurred more than two decades ago.

Neither brother has officially confirmed the Chief Minister's involvement in attempting to resolve their dispute, leaving the extent of Stalin's mediation efforts unclear. However, the reported intervention highlights the significant nature of the conflict and its potential implications for both the family and the broader political landscape in Tamil Nadu.

The legal notice filed by Dayanidhi Maran contains serious allegations against his brother, including claims of criminal breach of trust and fraudulent practices. The core of the dispute centers on allegations that Kalanidhi Maran improperly allocated 12 lakh shares of Sun TV Network Ltd. to himself on September 15, 2003, without following proper procedures for valuation, obtaining fair consideration, or securing consent from existing shareholders.

The younger Maran brother has characterized these share transactions as illegal and a fundamental violation of shareholder rights. His legal notice goes beyond the initial share allocation issue, also alleging that approximately Rs 8,500 crore was invested in various domestic and international Real Estate Investment Trust funds and mutual funds using undisclosed resources without proper authorization or disclosure.

The allegations extend to claims that regulatory filings with major financial institutions were misleading. Dayanidhi Maran has accused his brother of submitting fraudulent documentation to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Stock Exchange, and Bombay Stock Exchange, allegedly in collaboration with lead managers to facilitate the company's public listing.

The legal notice demands significant remedial action, including restoration of the company's shareholding structure to its 2003 configuration and return of all dividends, assets, and monetary benefits that were allegedly misappropriated. The notice warns that failure to comply with these demands would result in comprehensive legal action across civil, criminal, regulatory, and enforcement domains.

Sun TV Network Ltd. has strongly refuted these allegations through an official regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company dismissed the claims as speculative, defamatory, and lacking factual or legal foundation. The company's statement emphasized that all corporate actions were conducted in compliance with legal requirements and had been properly vetted by relevant intermediaries before the public offering.

The company's response also sought to minimize the potential impact of the dispute on its operations, noting that the allegations relate to events that occurred 22 years ago when Sun TV was a privately held company. The statement characterized the matter as a personal family dispute among promoters that does not affect the company's business operations or daily functioning.

The timing of this family feud is particularly significant given the prominent positions held by both brothers in Tamil Nadu's political and media landscape. The dispute has the potential to create complications for the DMK party, of which Dayanidhi Maran is a sitting Member of Parliament, while also affecting one of South India's largest media conglomerates.

The Chief Minister's reported intervention reflects the delicate balance required in managing family disputes that intersect with political and business interests. The outcome of this mediation effort could determine whether the brothers can resolve their differences privately or whether the dispute will continue to play out in legal and public forums.