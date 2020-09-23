Tamil Nadu continues to lead in battle against Coronavirus, new cases at 5,325

With over 5 lakh cases cured and sent home (actual figure: 5,02,740) and the death toll in double figures Tamil Nadu kept up a good pace with combating the pandemic. On Wednesday, there were 5,325 cases reported taking the total to 5,57,999. Yet, as per official statistics, the figure has remained steady for more than three weeks. The capital city of Chennai clocked 980 cases. With 5,363 cases cured the State saw more number of people getting cured than infected on Wednesday.

An MLA from Nanguneri constituency, V Reddiarpatti Narayanan, representing AIADMK was reported to be affected by corona making him join the long list of VIPs afflicted by it. Over the past few months, many celebrities from public fields like cinema and politics have been affected in Tamil nadu.