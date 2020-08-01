Tamil Nadu cops collect over Rs 19 crore from 8-lakh lockdown violators

Tamil Nadu: Having been in the news recently for a whole lot of reasons, the Tamil Nadu police continued to maintain a tight vigil on the violators of the lockdown which was brought into force on March 24.

According to the latest data put out in the local media, over 8.4 lakh cases have been registered on the offenders and 6.6 lakh vehicles seized during this period.

Nearly Rs 20 crore has been collected from the public under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and other cases.

