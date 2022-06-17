Tamil Nadu Government Asked Schools To Follow COVID Behaviours

As COVID instances continue to rise in the state, Tamil Nadu, TN schools have got fresh guidelines. Authorities have instructed all Tamil Nadu schools to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour after more COVID cases were reported in Chennai over the last few days.

The directions on mask rules have been highlighted among all of the COVID-19 safety regulations. According to local media sources, all Tennessee schools have been instructed to observe the mask restrictions to the letter. The directives were issued to ensure the safety of pupils in the wake of an increase in COVID incidents in Tamil Nadu.

The TN Health Minister has also asked all local bodies/authorities to restrict the spread of COVID, particularly by ensuring that COVID proper behaviour is observed, according to these local media sources. As a result, Tamil Nadu schools have been instructed to require students to wear masks.

Following directives to wear masks in Tennessee schools, additional labs, hospitals, and other facilities have been urged to scale up testing as well. These organisations have been required to provide the authorities with information on RT-PCR testing, infection numbers, and so on.

Meanwhile, over 15,000 samples were analysed in the last 24 hours, according to local media sources. So far, the death rate has remained steady.