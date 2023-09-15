Tamil Nadu Government Launches 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam' To Support Women's Financial Well-being

The Tamil Nadu state government is set to launch the "Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam" social welfare initiative on September 15th. This program aims to provide a monthly financial grant of Rs 1,000 to 1.06 crore eligible female heads of households. Besides extending financial support to women, the initiative also pays homage to the legacy of former CM C.N. Annadurai, coinciding with his birth anniversary.



In a virtual review of the scheme, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin revealed that the state has allocated Rs 7,000 crore for its implementation. Out of the nearly 1.63 crore applications received thus far, 1.06 crore have been approved. To keep beneficiaries informed about the scheme, the government plans to employ SMS notifications.

Under the "Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam," all women and transgender individuals above 21 years old are eligible, including unmarried and widowed women who head their households. To qualify, applicants must have an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh, making the scheme particularly beneficial for economically disadvantaged women. Land ownership is also a factor, with applicants allowed to own less than 10 acres of dry land or five acres of wetland. Additionally, the annual domestic power consumption of the family should be less than 3,600 units, targeting assistance toward genuinely financially challenged households.

While the scheme aims to be inclusive, certain categories of individuals are exempt, including state and central government and public sector undertaking (PSU) employees, bank employees, income and professional taxpayers, pensioners, elected local body representatives, and four-wheeler owners.

To apply for the "Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam," eligible women should visit their local ration shops. Each family can nominate one woman member on the ration card for the benefit. In cases where a man is listed as the head of the family on the ration card, his wife will be considered for the scheme. Importantly, only one beneficiary is allowed for each family's ration card. District collectors are responsible for ensuring a smooth registration process at the ration shops, anticipating a surge in applications.

The financial assistance will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries, streamlining the distribution process efficiently. To further facilitate access to the funds, eligible women will be issued ATM cards, enabling them to withdraw the allocated amount as needed.