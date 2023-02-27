Tamil Nadu Government On Alert After Witnessing Slight Increase In Covid Cases

After a minor spike in Covid cases in the state, the health department of Tamil Nadu is on alert. The state police are also alerted, and authorities are educating drivers and the general public about the importance of maintaining Covid safety precautions like mask use, regular hand washing, and safe separation.



Following the testing of 3,840 samples, 14 new cases of Covid were reported on Saturday, with a 0.3% Test Positivity Rate (TPR). Coimbatore reported four of the 14 cases, Chennai reported two, and Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Tiruchi, Virudhunagar, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, and Tiruvarur each reported one case.



According to sources in the state Public Health Department, all of the District Medical Officers have been contacted to increase random testing. Also, the department has given the District Medical Officers instructions to emphasise the use of masks, safe distances, cleaning, and washing hands with soap and water.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus infections in India climbed by 185, bringing the total to 4.46 crore, while the number of active cases rose to 2,229, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. There are currently 76 active cases in Tamil Nadu, with Coimbatore reporting the greatest number of cases. In the previous 24 hours, no fatalities were recorded from the state.