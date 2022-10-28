Tamil Nadu Government's Revised Spot Fivnes

The Tamil Nadu Government's amended spot fines on cabs, autos, or other similar contract carriages that refuse to carry customers would be subject to fines ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 500. The decision of revision by the Center for traffic infractions take effect on Wednesday.



As per the new regulations, drivers who refuse to yield to emergency vehicles like ambulances or fire trucks will be fined Rs 10,000. If drivers are discovered to be disobeying the authority's directions, a Rs 2,000 punishment would be levied against them.

If somebody is caught using a handheld device while driving recklessly or negligently, they will be fined Rs 1,000 the first time and Rs 10,000 the second time. Additionally, individuals who honk their horns excessively or in restricted places will be fined Rs 1,000. If the offence is committed again, the fine will be raised to Rs 2,000. Driving an uninsured car can result in a maximum fine of Rs 2,000 for a first offence and Rs 4,000 for a second or subsequent offence.