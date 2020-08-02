Tamil Nadu Governor tests positive for corona, on self-isolation
Highlights
Banwarilal Purohit, the Governor of Tamil Nadu is the latest high-profile person in Tamil Nadu to be afflicted with Covid-19
Banwarilal Purohit, the Governor of Tamil Nadu is the latest high-profile person in Tamil Nadu to be afflicted with Covid-19. Four days ago, as a section of his security from the paramilitary forces tested positive, he went into quarantine mode.
Today, he has been declared positive. A statement from Kauvery Hospital , where he underwent tests says: ' He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. As the infection is mild, he has been advised home and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital'.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story