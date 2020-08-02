Tamil Nadu Governor tests positive for corona, on self-isolation

Banwarilal Purohit, the Governor of Tamil Nadu is the latest high-profile person in Tamil Nadu to be afflicted with Covid-19. Four days ago, as a section of his security from the paramilitary forces tested positive, he went into quarantine mode.

Today, he has been declared positive. A statement from Kauvery Hospital , where he underwent tests says: ' He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. As the infection is mild, he has been advised home and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital'.