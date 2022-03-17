Tamil Nadu Has Been Granted 50% SS In-Service Reservation By Supreme court

The Supreme Court affirmed the Tamil Nadu government's policy of reserving 50% of super-specialty seats for in-service doctors on Wednesday, giving the programme extra impetus.



A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai permitted Tamil Nadu to carry out its decision while a petition contesting its legality was pending, claiming that it was not expressing an opinion on the merits of the matter. Following a hearing with all respondents, the court stated that its order from 2020 was for the academic year 2020-21, and that the state could apply it during the current session.

The bench observed that they believe there is no compelling reason to extend the temporary protection provided for the academic year 2020-2021 by interim order dated November 27, 2020, and hence deny the prayer in that regard. It goes without saying that the state of Tamil Nadu would be free to continue counselling for the academic year 2021-2022, taking into view of the reservation offered by it.

The bench agreed with senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, TN additional advocate general Amit Anand Tiwari, and senior counsel P Wilson, who argued that candidates chosen for super-speciality trainings by in channels are considered necessary to execute a ties that they will serve the government until their superannuation, and that in-service reservation was established with the express purpose of obtaining the services of such candidates until their superannuation.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the Tamil Nadu government issued an order granting in-service applicants 50% reservation in super-specialty seats (DM/MCh) in government medical colleges in the state.

However, in November 2020, the Supreme Court ordered that admissions to super-specialty medical schools for the academic year 2020-2021 be conducted without regard for in-service doctors, and the government's decision was not followed.