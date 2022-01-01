Tamil Nadu Imposes More Restrictions As The Number Of Covid Cases Rises

In response to an increase throughout Covid cases, Tamil Nadu has placed new limitations in the state till January 31, 2022. The current lockdown has also been extended till January 10.



Educational institutions have also been subjected to new restrictions. For students in grades one through eight, there will be no in-person courses until January 10. Permission to operate for playschools, nursery schools, and sports schools has also been rejected.

However, with regular operating rules, in-person classes for students in grades nine through twelve, colleges, and Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) will be permitted. Half-occupancy will be permitted at restaurants, theatres, entertainment, and amusement parks. Textile and jewelry stores, clubs, gyms, salons, beauty parlors, sports and yoga facilities, and other businesses will be permitted to operate at half capacity.

Weddings can include up to 100 guests, whereas funerals can include up to 50 people. Games in indoor sports auditoriums with a 50 percent occupancy will be permitted, while tournaments in open fields will be permitted under standard operating rules. The restriction on social, cultural, and political meetings will remain in place. Existing rules for places of worship will also be followed. Exhibits and book fairs will be postponed.

Meanwhile, the 76 cases of Omicron on Friday, according to Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian, were an indicator of community spread of the coronavirus strain in the state, and that vaccination was the only way to prevent it from spreading further. According to a bulletin, there are 120 Omicron cases in Tamil Nadu, with 66 of them being discharged and 52 being active. Kerala and Puducherry have been notified in two of the instances.