Tamil Nadu plans to vaccinate 1.50 Crore people In The Month Of October, Says Ma Subramanian

According to state minister Ma Subramanian, Tamil Nadu has set a goal of immunizing 1.50 crore people in October across mega vaccination camps, with the goal of reaching at least 70% of the population, as recommended by the World Health Organization and in accordance with Chief Minister M K Stalin's advice. He said that the government has vaccinated 1.42 crore people in September, the largest number since the universal immunization push began on January 16.



In September, authorities registered the greatest number of immunizations by reaching 1.42 crore people across three Mega Vaccination Camps. The medical and family welfare minister said that after unveiling a breast cancer awareness event at the Kilpauk Medical College here. The first such camp was held on September 12 and reached 28.91 lakh individuals, whereas the second was held on September 19 and reached 16.43 lakh people. He added the third one, which took place on September 26, vaccinated 24.93 lakh individuals. According to him, the Centre had allocated 1.04 crore vaccinations to Tamil Nadu for September, and because the state did so well in providing the vaccines, a further 37.68 lakh doses were provided.

The Minister stated that the Centre has authorised 1.23 crore pills for the month of October. We anticipate receiving eight to nine lakh doses today. In October, they expect to vaccinate 1.50 crore people. He explained that the goal was to ensure that a large portion of the population received the vaccines, which would only provide temporary respite.

People are flocking to vaccination centres in large numbers, he said, adding that there is now a stock of roughly 24.98 lakh vaccines, utilizing with the fourth Mega Vaccination Camp would be held on October 3. He added that the department officials, involving himself, will attend the districts of Theni, Dindigul, and Pudukottai to oversee vaccination camps, as they had done previously. On that day, J Radhakrishnan, the health department's principal secretary, would tour the camps in Chennai.