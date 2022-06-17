Tamil Nadu Police Arrested A Man Allegedly For Blackmailing His Wife

Thirunindravur police detained a man on Wednesday who befriended a woman on social media, arranged a sham marriage, and blackmailed her for money. After learning that the accused was composing porn stories based on true events on the internet, the woman filed a complaint.

The woman explained and recalled that how she and the accused met. She stated she was a divorcee living alone in Villivakkam when she submitted the complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner's office on Tuesday.

In her complaint, she mentioned that a stranger named Vikram Vedagiri, a citizen of Thirunindravur, sent her a Facebook friend request in 2020. She accepted the invitation, and the two started communicating on Facebook and then WhatsApp. Their relationship deepened from there, and the couple travelled to Hyderabad, where Vikram married her in a temple. Vikram moved out of his parents' house and lived alone after learning that Kumari was divorced.

He then turned to Kumari for financial assistance. It quickly devolved into blackmail, with Vikram demanding ten lakh to keep their private recordings and images off the internet. Vikram was also creating erotica stories on the internet and planning to marry another lady, according to Kumari. Vikram has been arrested as a result of her complaint.