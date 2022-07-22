Tamil Nadu Recorded 97.85% Pass Percentage In Class XII CBSE results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results for class 12 on Friday morning after a protracted period of waiting for pupils around the state of Tamil Nadu. With a pass rate of 97.79 per centper cent, the Chennai Region, which encompasses Tamil Nadu and a few other states, is third in the nation behind the Trivandrum and Bangalore regions.

A 97.85% pass rate was recorded in Tamil Nadu. The exam was taken by 56,862 applicants in total. With 98.24% of the girls passing the test, girls had a better pass rate than boys. The passing rate for boys is 97.52 per cent. Both through Digilocker and on the website, students have access to their results.

The Class XII CBSE exam results were published later than expected, which raised questions over college admissions even though the Class 12 State board exam results in Tamil Nadu were released a month earlier on June 20. All higher education institutions were asked by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to make sure that the final date for the undergraduate admissions process was set following the announcement of the results for the CBSE pupils.

In order to implement a new test structure this year, the board held exams in terms 1 and 2. Students took a two-and-a-half-hour long examination at the conclusion of Term 2 to cover the remaining material from the syllabus after completing a 90-minute Objective-style exam in Term 1. Due to the pandemic and the delay in the start of in-person classes in many states, the board also 30 per cent rationalised the syllabus.

The term 1 paper received a 30% weighting, and the term 2 paper received a 70% weighting, according to the board's announcement of the results on Friday. Practicals are equally weighted in both terms.