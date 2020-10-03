Tamil Nadu stays in high-risk mode, coronavirus cases touch 5,622

The State of Tamil Nadu has returned to the anxious phase once again in the past few months. After a relatively sluggish pace of growth incoronavirus cases during September, the last week has seen it returning to the top zones where cases have started getting on the upswing.

The capital is an apt case in this regard as it touched 1,364 cases on Saturday. It is an area of concern for sure as the number was very comfortably under the four-figure mark in September. It has registered a spike in the shortest possible time of less than two weeks.

Along with it, Chennai has three more districts for company which shows no signs of coronavirus cases lessening for more than a month now. Coimbatore is at the second place with 486 cases, Chingleput with 395 and Salem with 351 cases.

Of course, the number of fresh cases registered on a single day corresponded favourably with the ones who were cured. On Saturday, 5,596 returned home after being cured, just 26 cases lesser than those who were found to be afflicted freshly.