Tamil Nadu traders to protest on August 10 to reopen Koyambedu market

The 70-acre Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, one of Asia's largest, has been shut down for more than a month owing to it emerging as a hotspot for spread of coronavirus. With its thousands of shops providing livelihood to many service providers, its continued closure has affected everyone associated with it.

Hence 38 market association bodies, united under the banner of Koyambedu vegetable trader association has declared a state-wide one- day bandh on August 10 asking the state to reopen the premises.

Urging the State government to implement safety protocols from its side announced earlier, the merchant associations have promised to extend cooperation by undergoing mandatory tests and check-ups. The traders have also agreed for periodic hygiene maintenance measures, weekly offs for various businesses and checking of customers to implement strict social distancing measures.