Tamil Nadu Will Soon Have It's First Genome Sequencing Lab

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the state's first genome sequencing research laboratory for detecting Coronavirus variations such as Delta will operate soon.



According to the statement, equipment worth Rs 3 crore was procured for the project, and five technicians from Tamil Nadu were dispatched to Bengaluru's InSTEM for training. The Minister stated in a statement that the facilities, that will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and would be built on the DMS campus, will open during the next 10 days.

Ma Subramanian stated that they are keeping a close eye on the presence of variants, and that the new laboratory for genome sequencing testing will aid in the detection of these variants. In terms of vaccines, we are anticipating a larger shipment in the coming days.

As per the state health minister, 2.70 crore individuals have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu thus far. The first dosage of vaccine was given to 2,03,07,691 persons, while the second dose was given to 48,58,628 people. He further stated that the vaccination has been given to 2,74,011 pregnant women and 1,95,934 breastfeeding moms in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu health authority has delayed giving individuals the first dosage of Covaxin since the state need four lakh doses for the second shot, according to Ma Subramanian. There is a shortage of Covaxin because two doses are given 28 days apart, according to the state health minister.

The state health minister additionally mentioned that he has written to the Union Health Ministry advising them that the second round of the vaccine will needed a minimum of four lakh doses.