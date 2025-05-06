  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Tamilnadu

Thalapathy Vijay’s Fan Mistaken as Threat, Bodyguard Reacts with Gun

Thalapathy Vijay’s Fan Mistaken as Threat, Bodyguard Reacts with Gun
x
Highlights

Actor and TVK leader Thalapathy Vijay was caught in a tense situation at Madurai Airport when a bodyguard pulled out a gun after an elderly fan rushed toward him.

TVK leader and Tamil film star Thalapathy Vijay faced a tense moment at Madurai Airport when one of his bodyguards pulled out a gun after a fan suddenly ran toward him.

As said by industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, a video shows Vijay getting out of his car when an elderly fan rushed forward, likely just trying to greet him.

The bodyguard, thinking it might be a threat, quickly took out his gun and pointed it at the fan for a moment before putting it back in his pocket. The fan was then pushed back by the security team. Vijay did not react to the situation and walked into the airport as planned.

Fans watching the video were in state of shock, but many were glad the fan was not hurt and was taken away safely.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick