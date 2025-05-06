Live
- ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata in NRI quota medical admissions scam
- IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Bengaluru on 6 May: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely
- Ayush manufacturing sector grew 8x in last 10 years, huge potential for economy, export: Centre
- Backing tough diplomatic measures, Iltija Mufti seeks relief for Pak women living in Kashmir for decades
- SC junks plea of Shah Zafar ‘heir’ staking claim of Red Fort
- Kerala BJP condemns midnight arrest of journalist Shajan Skaria
- RBI Increases Gold Reserves by 25 Tonnes Amid Rising Gold Prices
- Andhra Pradesh: 47th CRDA authority to meet today
- Three drown during temple festival in TN's Tiruvallur
- India ‘starts work on hydro projects’
Thalapathy Vijay’s Fan Mistaken as Threat, Bodyguard Reacts with Gun
Actor and TVK leader Thalapathy Vijay was caught in a tense situation at Madurai Airport when a bodyguard pulled out a gun after an elderly fan rushed toward him.
As said by industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, a video shows Vijay getting out of his car when an elderly fan rushed forward, likely just trying to greet him.
The bodyguard, thinking it might be a threat, quickly took out his gun and pointed it at the fan for a moment before putting it back in his pocket. The fan was then pushed back by the security team. Vijay did not react to the situation and walked into the airport as planned.
Fans watching the video were in state of shock, but many were glad the fan was not hurt and was taken away safely.
