The Hostel Warden Of A Government-Aided School In Tamil Nadu Detained For Allegedly Rapping Boys

A warden working at government-aided higher secondary school hostel near temple town was detained on March 13, on suspicion of sexually assaulting minors. According to sources, the incident began when seven boys aged 14 to 16 years old who lived at the hostel said that the warden had sexually attacked and raped them for over three months.

The hostel's owner, Sagairaj, was also detained for neglecting to report the abuse to the authorities. A Duraipandian, the warden, is from the Thoothukudi district and has worked at the institution for nearly two years, as per a Childline officer. The children have been moved to Tiruvannamalai.

DCPO and police officials inspected the home and conducted an investigation after eight youngsters dialled 1098 to report the sexual assault. The warden had sexually molested and misbehaved with the children, according to the minors who had complained to the authorities. A group ofand police officials inspected the home and conducted an investigation after eight youngsters dialled 1098 to report the sexual assault. The warden had sexually molested and misbehaved with the children, according to the minors who had complained to the authorities.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the Childline (1) IPC, Chetpet police filed a case under Sections 7, 8, 19 (1), and 21 (2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and Section 506 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, reported The Logical Indian.