The Tamil Nadu Government's Complete Lockdown Went Off Without A Hitch

The first entire lockdown imposed in Tamil Nadu to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 during the third wave went ahead without a hitch on Sunday, with people staying indoors while some of the people need to get out of the houses emergency including for travel and medical reasons.



People may get their basics delivered to their homes as the food delivery and other such firms were permitted to operate. Furthermore, individuals going to public buses, train stations, and airports were required to show a copy of their tickets during vehicle inspections.

Except for pharmacies and Aavin stores, the majority of Chennai's one lakh commercial establishments across 40,000 streets stayed open. Commuters who were stranded in regions such as Koyambedu were given meals at Corporation homeless shelters.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation, and senior police officers paid a visit to the Saidapet vehicle checkpoint. Mr. Bedi estimated that the city's lockdown will lower the number of cases since 70% of the infections were transmitted outside the home, during social events, and in public settings. Because there were less people on the roadways, Chennai Corporation officials did not collect fines from violators.

On Saturday, complaints were filed against 5,971 people for not putting up face masks in the Greater Chennai Police limits, and a total of Rs 11.94 lakh in fines was collected from them. According to the authorities, 318 occurrences of violation of lockout limitations and 53 cases of not following physical separation rules were documented, while 761 cars that broke the standard operating procedure were impounded.

More than 13,000 police officers were stationed within the Greater Chennai Police boundaries to keep an eye on people's movements. Over 370 locations were checked. The lockdown was enforced by more than 1,500 police officers. At border gates, authorities stopped automobiles from Kerala. Vehicles providing critical services and responding to crises were allowed to enter the district, while others were escorted out. The core zone, which included nine districts, was put under lockdown. As public and private buses left the roadways, busy thoroughfares and highways appeared desolate. Essential cargo was authorised to be transported by freight carriers. Police officers were stationed at strategic locations to guarantee that the rules were followed.

Meanwhile, consistent with Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, about 80%-85% of the COVID-19 cases recorded within the state had a 'S' gene drop by their samples, indicating Omicron variant coronavirus infection, with the remaining 15-20% being Delta variant.